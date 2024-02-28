Truecaller and Tanla Partner with a Master Distribution Model for Business Messaging in India

Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is proud to announce a prolonged and deepened partnership in India with Tanla, India’s leading CpaaS provider. In 2022, Truecaller and Tanla started their partnership with Truecallers Business Messaging platform that helps enterprises connect with their customers with rich, interactive messaging experiences.

Now, with the extension of this partnership to form a master distributor model, Truecaller through Tanla is opening up access to the Truecaller Business Messaging product in India also to other cPaaS and communication focused companies so that they can leverage Truecaller’s trusted and effective communication platform.

“We have had a very successful collaboration with Tanla since 2022. We are now able to deepen the partnership in India which is positive for us, for Tanla and for enterprises that can distribute messages to end customers in a more reliable, modern and cost efficient way. The new partnership with strengthened collaboration ensures growing usage of the platform and opportunities to serve more business customers via Tanla’s network. We are committed to this partnership with Tanla and to scale up volumes,” says Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder of Truecaller.

The partnership aims to help businesses reach out to more than 260 million active users of Truecaller in India with relevant messages that include rich media and engaging content. Business messages can include images, video and even documents while at the same time offering benefits for businesses like lower costs, faster deliveries and better insights unlike traditional SMS.

The platform offers both one and two-way communication capabilities as well as the ability to communicate with audiences using rich media formats like photos, videos and documents with a diverse set of functionalities including phone numbers, hyperlinks, and delivery & read receipts, to make it a best-in-class messaging experience that results in increased conversion and higher ROI for brands.

Commenting on the partnership, Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO of Tanla, said, “Our exclusive partnership with Truecaller since 2022 has been highly successful. We are excited to partner with Truecaller and provide customized solutions to enterprises by leveraging business messaging capabilities and rich media.”

In Truecaller, revenues from Business Messaging are reported within Truecaller fastest growing revenue stream Truecaller for Business (TfB). From inception in early 2021 TfB has grown to an annual run rate of revenues of about 200 million SEK with the Verified Business offering with more than 2500 connected enterprises, Business Messaging and the newly launched risk- and fraud protection products. Business Messaging has together with Verified Business been an important revenue driver in 2023 and with the extended partnership that scales up the business messaging product further this is expected to continue in 2024 and onwards.

About Truecaller

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 374 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch. Headquartered in Stockholm. Since 2009, we are a Co-founder led, entrepreneurial company with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021.

For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com.

About Tanla

Tanla transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world’s largest CPaaS players, it processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 63% of India’s A2P SMS traffic is processed through Trubloq, making it the world’s largest Blockchain use case. Wisely, our patented enterprise grade platform offers private, secure, and trusted experiences for enterprises and mobile carriers. Tanla Platforms Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad. Tanla is listed on two national exchanges, the NSE and BSE, (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790) and included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500 and BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell and MSCI.