live

Stay updated with india.com for the most recent hyper-local, national, and international news updates, including breaking news. With a focus on delivering timely and accurate information, this is your go-to source for staying informed.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News Live Update

Breaking News Live Updates: The Ukrainian authorities will start a mandatory evacuation from 57 settlements in the eastern Kharkiv region, regional governor Oleg Synegubov has announced. “We decided to carry out mandatory evacuation of residents of 57 settlements,” Synegubov wrote on his Telegram channel after a meeting of the regional defense council on Thursday. Besides, children along with their parents or legal guardians will be forcibly evacuated from 18 settlements in the Veliky Burluk and Olkhovatsky districts, Synegubov said. The regional authorities will cooperate with the National Police and volunteers to carry out the evacuation.







