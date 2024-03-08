Google Doodle Celebrates International Womens Day, Depicts Quilt With Symbols of Progress

Search Engine Google on Friday paid tribute to women around the world on International Women’s Day 2024 with a special doodle. Well, every year, International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on March

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Search Engine Google on Friday paid tribute to women around the world on International Women’s Day 2024 with a special doodle. Well, every year, International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8. This global event commemorates the myriad of ways women have marked milestones across various sectors of life. This significant day celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. With creative doodle, Google highlighted a group of women sharing wisdom across generations within a quilt embroidered with symbols of progress made over the years. As per the Search giant, Sophie Diao created this year’s Doodle.

“IWD marches today focus on issues like gender and racial wage gaps, reproductive rights, and the prevention of violence against women. Today, people celebrate women who have transformed society, fought for equality, and set positive examples for people everywhere.,” reads the statement.

The Google Doodle for today showcases a heartwarming scene where between two kids and their grandmother. The scene is imbued with a sense of longing and warmth, nudging us to recall precious times shared with our grandparents. “I hope people will inspire people to spend more time with people from different generations. There’s so much to learn from the experiences of those who came before us, as well as the wonder of those who are experiencing life for the first time,” Sophie Diao said.

International Women’s Day Theme

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress.” Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women’s Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe:

Topics







