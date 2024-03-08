PM Modi Says Centre’s Move Will Benefit Nari Shakti

Taking to X, PM Modi said by making cooking gas more affordable, the Centre aims to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment.

New Delhi: The Central government on the occasion of International Women’s Day, gifted a big gift to the women of the country as the Centre slashed the LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This was announced by PM Modi. Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Today, on Women’s Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100.” He added that the move from the Centre will benefit the Nari Shakti.

“Today, on Women’s Day, our Govt has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them,” PM Modi said on X.

In the meantime, the Central government had on Thursday extended Rs 300 per LPG cylinder subsidy to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the next fiscal starting from April 1.

It should be noted that the Centre had In October last year hiked the subsidy from Rs 200 per 14.2-kg cylinders for up to 12 refills per year to Rs 300 per bottle. This subsidy was for the current fiscal, which ends on March 31.

In another post on X, PM Modi also greeted people on the International Women’s Day and said, “We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more.”

Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the move and said the decision was in public welfare.

“Today, on the occasion of ‘Women’s Day’, the decision of discount of Rs 100 in the prices of LPG cylinder will provide financial relief to crores of families and will also provide a healthy and happy life to the mother power by freeing them from smoke and pollution,” he said.

The development comes at a time when the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) had on March 1 announced a price hike for 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders. With that hike, the 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder was being available for Rs 1,795.00 in Delhi.







