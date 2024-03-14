Home

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council: All Candidates Elected Unopposed | Check Details Here

According to the sources, 7 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 3 Samajwadi Party candidates were elected unopposed. The candidates have received their certificates on Thursday.

Lucknow: All candidates of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council have been elected unopposed. According to the sources, 7 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 3 Samajwadi Party candidates were elected unopposed. The candidates have received their certificates on Thursday.

Here Are Some of The Key Updates:

Bichchhwalal Rajbhar elected unopposed from Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party

Aashish Patel elected unopposed from his own party, SP

Yogesh Chaudhary elected unopposed from RLD

Vijay Bahadur Pathak elected unopposed from BJP

Mahendra Singh, Ashok Kataria elected unopposed

Mohit Beniwal, Dharmendra Singh elected unopposed

Santosh Singh elected unopposed from BJP

Guddu Jamali, Balram Yadav elected unopposed from SP

Kirnpal Kashyap elected unopposed from SP

To recall, Ten candidates of the NDA and three of SP filed their nomination papers on Monday for the biennial elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. The 10 NDA candidates, including seven from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), filed their nominations in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Those who filed the nomination papers from the BJP include former ministers Mahendra Singh and Ashok Katariya, Vijay Bahadur Pathak (state BJP vice-president), Mohit Beniwal, Ram Tirath Singhal (former mayor of Jhansi) and Dharmendra Singh.

Apart from these, Ashish Patel of Apna Dal (S), Yogesh Chaudhary of Rashtriya Lok Dal and Vichhelal of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) also submitted their nomination papers.

Apart from the chief minister, his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar also accompanied the NDA candidates during the nomination filing.

Adityanath later posted on X, “Hearty congratulations to all the NDA candidates who filed nomination today for the post of member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council! Best wishes to all of you for your victory!”

Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan said senior party leader Balram Yadav, former MLA Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali and Kiranpal Kashyap are the three candidates who filed their nomination papers from the party on Monday for the UP Legislative Council polls.







