An under-construction tunnel had collapsed in Uttarkashi and 40 labourers were said to be trapped. Two days later, the rescue operations are still going on and drilling machines and large diameter pipes have been brought to the site.. – Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Operation Continues; Govt Sets Up Expert Committee For Inspection
Source
An under-construction tunnel had collapsed in Uttarkashi and 40 labourers were said to be trapped. Two days later, the rescue operations are still going on and drilling machines and large diameter pipes have been brought to the site.. – Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Operation Continues; Govt Sets Up Expert Committee For Inspection