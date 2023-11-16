National

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Operation Continues; Govt Sets Up Expert Committee For Inspection

Photo of admin admin Send an email 16 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

An under-construction tunnel had collapsed in Uttarkashi and 40 labourers were said to be trapped. Two days later, the rescue operations are still going on and drilling machines and large diameter pipes have been brought to the site.. – Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Operation Continues; Govt Sets Up Expert Committee For Inspection

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 16 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Whatfix Listed as Highest-Ranking DAP on 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America for Third Consecutive Year

15 hours ago

Rise Infraventures Achieves a Valuation of Over 250 Crores

15 hours ago

Man Living With Woman Without Divorcing Wife Can’t Be Called Live-In Relationship: High Court

15 hours ago

Can a Balanced Advantage Fund Help you Withstand Market Volatility

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button