VAHDAM India Certified as ‘Great Place to Work’ for the Second Time in a Row

VAHDAM India, one of the country’s largest home-grown Indian teas and wellness brand, bringing India’s finest teas and spices across the world, has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work (January 2024 to January 2025) for the second consecutive year.

This certification reinforces VAHDAM Indias ongoing commitment to creating outstanding employee experience and a progressive workplace culture. The organization’s people-first strategy consistently focuses on enriching the work environment & empowering employees with the right tools, knowledge & skills needed for sustained growth & development.

Speaking on the recognition, Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM Indiasaid, “Securing the certificate for the second consecutive time is a prestigious achievement that demands steadfast commitment. Our foundational principles revolve around creating a workplace that is respectful, supportive, and conducive to high performance for every employee. This accomplishment not only reflects the positive experiences of our workforce but also underscores the myriad opportunities they uncover within the organization.”

Commenting on the achievement, Kalpesh Tiwari, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), VAHDAM Indiasaid, “We take immense pride in being bestowed with this certification, which stands as a testament to our inclusive and comprehensive people practices. As an organization, our relentless pursuit is to consistently evolve into the employer of choice. The cornerstone of our organizational ethos lies in our people-first policies, and we are resolute in our commitment to perpetuating a dynamic and progressive workplace.”

The certification is the result of a study conducted by Great Place to Work which is a global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture at workplaces.

VAHDAM India has been praised by its employees for its strong work culture, supportive leadership, and innovative approach to business. The company has created a positive and dynamic environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and continuous learning.