Who Is Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Calcutta HC Judge Resigning To Join Politics According To Reports

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, judge of the Calcutta High Court will be resigning from his position to reportedly join politics. Know all about him..

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay

New Delhi: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a judge of the Calcutta High Court has been in the news for his statement to the media where he said that he will be resigning from his post on March 5, 2024. The judge has nor explicitly said it, but has hinted at joining politics and this is the reason why he is quiting from his position of a judge. This has been grabbing a space in the headlines because it has hardly happened in India that a High Court judge has quit from his position, to join politics. Who is Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, why is he planning to join politics and what is his statement on this, read to know details..

Calcutta High Court Judge To Resign, Says Its ‘Call Of My Conscience’

As mentioned earlier, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay is said that he will resign from the Calcutta High Court and has also hinted at joining politics. In a statement to ANI, the judge said, “I am going to resign from the post of a judge in High Court Calcutta. For the last two or more years I have been dealing with some matters, especially education matters, regarding which a huge corruption has been discovered and unearthed. A large number of important persons in the education sector of this government are now languishing in jail, under trial. Thereafter, now I am taking labour matters. There are also large scams of employers concerning provident fund gratuity, etc. I have also passed certain orders in those respects. But what I have failed while doing these matters of labour matters, labour legislation, that I have felt that my job in this duty is over. This is the call of my conscience.”

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Hints At Joining Politics

Apart from revealing about his resignation, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has also hinted at joining politics. He said, “Now I should go to the larger people, larger area… So I have thought that only the political field can give people who want to take steps in respect of those helpless people a chance to act for them.” However, the Calcutta HC judge has not decided which political party he may join.

Who Is Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay?

A judge of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay did his schooling from Mitra Institution (Main) in Kolkata and then studied law at the Hazra Law College. He began his career as a West Benal Civil Service (WBCS) A-grade officer and was posted in North Dinajpur. After some time, he left his job and practiced as a State Advocate in the Calcutta High Court; he was elevated to the position of an additional judge on May 2, 2018 and then became a permanent judge on July 30, 2020. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay was also quite active in Bengali Theatre during his college days and was a member of the theatre group ‘Amitra-Chanda’.

