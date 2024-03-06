Who Is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra? Political Career, Education, Early Life

Priyanka Gandhi took her first formal steps into the political battleground came during the 2004 general elections when she held several rallies across dozens of constituencies to campaign for Congress candidates.

Priyanka Gandhi with brother Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ (ANI Photo)

After much speculations, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is finally set to make her electoral debut from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Priyanka Gandhi has been a key campaigner for Congress, especially during the run-up to this year’s general elections, even though the Gandhi scion is yet to contest in an election.

Ahead of the 2019 polls, Gandhi set the rumor mill churning about her impending poll debut when she boldly asserted that she would contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stronghold of Varanasi if the party asks her to.

There were similar speculations ahead of this year’s elections too, however, Priyanka has been fielded from Congress’ bastion Raebareli– a seat won thrice by her grandmother and ex-PM Indira Gandhi. The decision comes after Priyanka’s mother Sonia Gandhi announced that she will not be seeking re-election from the family’s stronghold in this year’s polls.

The former Congress chief has won the seat five times, including in the 2019 general elections.

Here’s a brief look at the political career, early life, and education of Priyanka Gandhi.

Who is Priyanka Gandhi?

Priyanka Gandhi is a general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC)– the Congress’ central decision-making unit. She is the daughter of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, ex-Congress President Sonia Gandhi, sister of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and the granddaughter of ex-PM Indira Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi political career

Priyanka Gandhi’s first formal steps into the political battleground came during the 2004 general elections when she held several rallies across dozens of constituencies to campaign for Congress candidates.

During the formative years of her political career, Priyanka helped her mother Sonia, and her brother Rahul Gandhi’s electoral campaigns in Raebareli and Amethi, respectively. In the 2004 elections, Priyanka Gandhi was Sonia’s campaign manager and also helped supervise her brother Rahul Gandhi’s campaign.

In 2019, Priyanka formally made her formal entry into electoral politics when she was named as the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh on January 23, 2019. Later, she was appointed as the party’s general secretary in-charge of the entire Uttar Pradesh on September 11, 2020.

In December last year, the Congress relieved Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the AICC incharge of UP Congress and tasked her to handle the organisation responsibilities of the party, albeit without any formal portfolio.

The move came amidst the backdrop of a drubbing which the Congress received at the hands of the BJP in last year’s assembly polls in the three Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, prompting the party to revamp their organisational structure ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka Gandhi is tipped to helm the Congress one day, according to many top leaders of the party.

Priyanka Gandhi early life, education

Priyanka Gandhi was born on January 12, 1972. She did her early schooling at Welham Girls’ School in Dehradun till 1984, however, due to the constantly rising threat levels following the assassination of Indira Gandhi, Priyanka and her brother, Rahul, were home-schooled for a while after that.

Later, Priyanka completed her schooling at the Convent of Jesus and Mary in New Delhi before joining Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi, and earning a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, and also a master’s degree in Buddhist studies in 2010.

Priyanka Gandhi personal life

Priyanka Gandhi is married to New Delhi-based business tycoon Robert Vadra. The couple were married on February 18, 1997 at the Gandhi’s 10 Janpath home in the national capital. They have two children– a son and a daughter.

Notably, Robert Vadra has been embroiled in legal battles over alleged irregularities in land deals with real estate developer DLF.







