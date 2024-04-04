Will NDA Retain Power In Gaya Or Will

Home

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Gaya Lok Sabha seat in Bihar has a significant place on India’s political map due to its political powerhouse. It is widely recognized for its influential political nature and has been a show of strength for the regional parties in Bihar. The Gaya Lok Sabha seat has been a BJP stronghold for a long time, but in 2019, this seat was given to JD (U), under which Vijay Kumar won with a margin of 1,52,426 votes. He defeated Jitan Ram Manjhi from the HAM party, who got 3,14,581 votes.

Gaya Lok Sabha Constituency’s 2024: Candidate List

Kumar Sarvjeet from Rashtriya Janata Dal

2024 Lok Sabha Election

Voting Date: April 1, 2024

Counting Date: June 4, 2024

2019 Lok Sabha Election Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, Vijay Kumar from JD(U) won with a margin of 1,52,426 votes. He defeated Jitan Ram Manjhi from the HAM party, who got 3,14,581 votes.

2014 Lok Sabha Election Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, Hari Manjhi from the BJP won with a margin of 1,15,504. He defeated Ram Ji Manjhi from the RJD, who got 2,10,726 votes.







