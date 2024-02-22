Will Not Support AAP-Congress Alliance in Bharuch If…: Faisal Ahmed Makes Big Statement

New Delhi: Faisal Ahmed, son of Late Congress veteran Ahmed Patel, on Thursday announced that neither he nor committed Congress workers would support the AAP-Congress alliance if Bharuch seat in Gujarat is allocated to AAP. “Congress is a democratic party and INDIA alliance is very important for our country. If Congress gets the candidature then only it will benefit Congress and INDIA alliance. It will be much easier for Congress to win Bharuch district, AAP’s strength is only on one Assembly seat…we believe that Congress should get the Bharuch district…I won’t support this alliance” Faisal Ahmed Patel said.

આગામી લોકસભા ચૂંટણીમાં ગઠબંધન હેઠળ ભરૂચ લોકસભા સીટ આપ પાર્ટીને ફાળવવામાં આવશે તો હું કે કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીના સંનિષ્ઠ કાર્યકરો આપ પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારનું સમર્થન નહીં કરીએ. @INCIndia @INCGujarat

— Faisal Ahmed Patel (@mfaisalpatel) February 22, 2024

The Congress and AAP are likely to have a seat-sharing pact in Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana, and the decision is likely to be made public very soon, according to a PTI report quoting sources.

Talks between AAP and the Congress over seat sharing in Delhi and some other states for the Lok Sabha polls are in final stages and the two sides are likely to announce their tie-up soon, sources said.

Both sides have agreed on the seats to be contested by each party, they said. AAP will field candidates from the South Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi seats, while the Congress will contest from the Chandni Chowk, East Delhi and North East Delhi constituencies, the sources in AAP said.

All the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital are currently held by the BJP.

“The alliance between AAP and the Congress in Delhi is on the verge of finalisation. The two parties may make an official announcement in a day or two,” senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said in a press conference.

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the two parties are strong constituents of INDIA bloc. “The India bloc will contest the Lok Sabha elections strongly not only in Delhi, but the whole country,” he told reporters.

The Congress has also decided to give one seat to AAP in Haryana and two in Gujarat. While the Haryana seat is likely to be either Gurugram or Faridabad, those in Gujarat include Bharuch and Bhavnagar.

Former senior party leader Ahmed Patel’s son and daughter were the contenders for the Bharuch seat.

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Wednesday said the talks over the alliance were delayed and hinted at fresh developments in the next one or two days.