‘Wrong Vote’ Led To Mass Exodus From Kairana; ‘Right Vote’ Made Criminals Flee From UP: CM Yogi

Kairana has a long history and has experienced many highs and lows, according to the Chief Minister.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

CM Yogi Adityanath.

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Thursday that Kairana’s residents understand the importance of a single vote better than anybody else because they went through the agony of a mass migration from the area during the previous administration. He went on to say that criminals were driven to leave Uttar Pradesh by the people’s subsequent wise choice in leadership.

CM Yogi’s Vision for Kairana

“When this vote fell into the hands of wrong people, there was a mass exodus from Kairana, and curfew was imposed,” the Chief Minister said, addressing the Prabuddh Varg Sammelan held in Shamli. “But when it went to the right people, Kanwar Yatra started taking place with great enthusiasm, while developmental activities gained momentum.”

CM Yogi was campaigning for Pradeep Chaudhary, the joint candidate of the BJP-Lok Dal. According to the Chief Minister, Kairana has a long history and has seen many highs and lows. He complimented the people and said that although the song “Holi khele Raghuveera Awadh me…” has been popular for decades, the real spirit of the occasion has now arrived 500 years later as Lord Ram celebrates Holi in Ayodhya.

Nationwide Infrastructure Development: PM Modi’s Initiatives

Ten years ago, the Indian passport was worthless, but according to CM Yogi, it is now respected all over the world. The nation’s boundaries are now safe. Radicalization and terrorism are under control. Furthermore, he claimed that “history is maintained,” mentioning the refurbishment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the building of an impressive temple in Ayodhya.

Chaudhary Charan Singh, the farmer Messiah, received the Bharat Ratna posthumously recently. This shows reverence for his heritage. He spoke out for the oppressed, the farmers, and the people at the bottom of the social scale for a very long period. He gave the nation’s governments a shake on behalf of the farmers. The government’s effort to provide 12 crore farmers with Kisan Samman Nidhi is a genuine homage to Chaudhary Saheb. This is how Chaudhary Sahab’s dreams are respected,” Yogi continued.

The Path to “Viksit Bharat”

The Prime Minister outlined the massive infrastructure development projects that PM Narendra Modi is overseeing across the nation, encompassing airports, trains, highways, medical schools, IITs, IIMs, sports universities, and Shakambhari University.

He went on to say that only when UP develops would “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) be fulfilled, and only when Shamli develops will “developed UP” reach its goal. He added that there had been migration to this place before to 2017. Formerly, people and traders would migrate, but now days, criminals are compelled to migrate.

Gearing Up For Elections In Kairana

“The businessman’s and his daughters’ pleas for safety had previously been ignored. However, the criminals now fight for their life and swear to stop harassing others,” Yogi continued. The chief minister urged the populace to begin getting ready for the first part of the elections, which would take place in Kairana.

Vote for yourself, and encourage others to follow suit. The Kairana Lok Sabha constituency should see between 80 and 90 percent of voters come out this time. The CM said, “We must go among the people and explain to them the importance of voting as well as what is right and wrong. This is the duty of society’s intelligent citizens. Yogi stated, “As a spokesman of Modi ji, you personally will have to knock on doors.

Plans To Create PAC Corps in Kairana

The confident Chief Minister, Yogi said that winning 80 seats from Uttar Pradesh would open the door to winning 400 seats nationally. He also announced intentions to create a PAC corps in Kairana, which would improve the security environment in the entire region.

Attendees included former minister Suresh Rana, MP and joint BJP Lok Dal candidate Pradeep Chaudhary, district president Wajid Ali, RLD regional president Yogendra, BJP regional president Satyendra Sisodia, and other dignitaries.







