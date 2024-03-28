Home

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Arrests Key Conspirator After Massive Raids Across Multiple Locations in Three States

Raids were conducted today at the houses of all these three accused, as well as the residential premises and shops of other suspects. Various digital devices were seized during the searches, along with cash.

Bengaluru: Security personnel stand guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the Rameshwaram Café blast case NIA on Wednesday arrested a key conspirator following massive raids across multiple locations in three states.

Muzammil Shareef was picked up and placed in custody as a co-conspirator after NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh.

NIA, which took over the case on 3rd March, had earlier identified the main accused, Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, who had carried out the blast. It had also identified another conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taha, who is also wanted by the agency in other cases. Both the men are on the run.

NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case, involving an IED explosion at the Café located at ITPL road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on 1st March. Several customers and hotel staff members were injured, some of them grievously, in the blast, which caused extensive damage to the property.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused and unearth the larger conspiracy behind the blast.







