From Schedule, Phases To Seats

This time, there will a high-voltage fight between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and other regional parties.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The state of Assam will vote in three phases in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place on April 19, April 26 and May 7, the Election Commission of India announced on March 16. The results will be declared on June 4. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16 announced that elections in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.



How many phases Assam will have?

Assam will have elections in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

Phase 1: Date of polling – April 19

  1. Kaziranga
  2. Sonitpur
  3. Lakhimpur
  4. Dibrugarh
  5. Jorhat

Phase 2: Date of polling – April 26

  1. Darrang-Udalguri
  2. Diphu
  3. Karimganj
  4. Silchar
  5. Nagaon

Phase 3: Date of polling May 7

  1. Kokrajhar
  2. Dhubri
  3. Barpeta
  4. Guwahati

How many Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam?

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha constituencies.

1. Kaziranga
2. Sonitpur
3. Lakhimpur
4. Dibrugarh
5. Jorhat
6. Darrang-Udalguri
7. Diphu
8. Karimganj
9. Silchar
10. Nagaon
11. Kokrajhar
12. Dhubri
13. Barpeta
14. Guwahati

In 2019, the BJP won nine out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. The Congress managed to win three seats while the AIUDF settled for one. The BJP also bagged an impressive vote share of 36 per cent while the Congress bagged 35.4 per cent of the votes.




