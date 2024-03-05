YES SECURITIES Launches “We Love Wonga”! – A Financial Literacy Campaign in Collaboration with RedFM

YES SECURITIES, in partnership with RedFM, proudly announces the launch of “We Love Wonga!” – An initiative aimed at enhancing financial literacy among the youth, particularly Gen Z. Through a series of engaging masterclasses and on-air broadcasts, the campaign seeks to educate and inspire young individuals on the importance of early-stage investments and smart financial management.
Active students engagement in YES SECURITIES’ “We Love Wonga” campaign
With the term “Wonga” symbolizing money in colloquial language, the campaign aims to demystify financial concepts and encourage proactive decision-making regarding personal finances. The collaboration with RedFM, which is known for its extensive outreach and distinguished radio jockeys, broadcasted on-air teasers and advertisements, amplifying the campaigns’ reach and impact. Complementing the on-air campaign, YES SECURITIES conducted masterclasses at prominent colleges, featuring top-rated radio jockeys interacting with college students. These events served as an interactive platform for young minds to learn about effective investment strategies and financial planning from in-house experts.
Mr. Amit Bhandare, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, YES SECURITIES India Limited said, “Cultivating financial literacy among todays youth is paramount for shaping a generation of empowered decision-makers. Its not merely about building wealth; its about instilling confidence and resilience in navigating lifes financial landscape. Through “We Love Wonga!” we aim to equip young individuals with the knowledge and tools to make informed choices, setting them on a path towards financial independence and success.”
The primary deliverables of the campaign included organizing events in colleges, broadcasting on-air teasers and advertisements, displaying standees and backdrop posters at strategic locations, campaign messages through engaging posts on Instagram, and providing an opportunity for fortunate winners to visit the RedFM radio studio, enhancing the experiential aspect of the campaign.
College events conducted so far
Sr no.
Date
College name
RJ
Financial Expert
Time
Location
1
25th Jan
Sathaye
Akriti
Nirmit
10.00am
Vile Parle
2
2nd Feb
Dhanukar
Yamini
Pankaj Daga
11.00am
Vile Parle
3
3rd Feb
SIES
Akriti
Pankaj Daga
12.30pm
Sion
4
7th Feb
Vivekanad
Akriti
Pankaj Daga
10.00am
Chembur
5
14th Feb
Vaze
Jman
Pankaj Daga
01.00pm
Mulund
6
16th Feb
DY Patil
Rishi Kapoor
Deepak Malgi
12.00pm
Nerul
7
20th Feb
SL Raheja
Jman
Pankaj Daga
10.00am
Santacruz
“We Love Wonga!” represents a concerted effort by YES SECURITIES and RedFM to foster financial literacy and empower the youth to make informed financial decisions. Together, we aspire to create a generation of financially savvy individuals who are equipped to navigate the complexities of the financial world.
About YES SECURITIES
YES SECURITIES is a wholly owned subsidiary of YES BANK which has commenced its operations in 2013 with a clear vision to be the most preferred partner in the wealth creation journey. The Company has transformed from a transactional broker to a financial services powerhouse in a decade. The Company offers a wide array of customised financial solutions facilitating Retails, HNI/UHNIs and Institutional clients.