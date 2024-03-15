Zee News-Matrize LS Elections 2024 Opinion Poll Gives NDA Edge Over Others

Zee News and Matrize News Communications Pvt Ltd conducted an opinion poll across states and union territories to gauge the mood of the electors..
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll: The Lok Sabha elections for the 18th Lok Sabha are just around the corner and the dates for polling and counting of votes will be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, March 16.
The ECI said the press conference will be live-streamed on the social media platforms of the commission and the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect from the time the dates are announced.
Amidst all this, Zee News and Matrize News Communications Pvt Ltd conducted an opinion poll across states and union territories to gauge the mood of the electors.
Sharing with you some very interesting and exciting results of the Opinion Poll.
BIHAR: 40 seats
NDA: 37
I.N.D.I.A.: 03
OTH: 00
JHARKHAND: 14 seats
NDA: 13
I.N.D.I.A.: 01
OTH: 00
KARNATAKA: 28 seats
NDA: 23
I.N.D.I.A.: 05
OTH: 00
ANDHRA PRADESH: 42 seats
YSRCP: 12
NDA: 13
OTH: 00
TELANGANA: 17 seats
CONG: 09
BJP: 05
TRS+: 02
AIMIM: 01
OTH: 00
KERALA: 20 seats
I.N.D.I.A.: 20
NDA: 00
OTH: 00
TAMIL NADU: 39 seats
I.N.D.I.A.: 36
NDA: 01
AIADMK: 02
OTH: 00
WEST BENGAL: 42 seats
TMC: 24
BJP: 17
I.N.D.I.A.: 01
OTH: 00
JAMMU AND KASHMIR: 5 seats
BJP: 02
I.N.D.I.A.: 01
OTH: 02
LADAKH: 1 seat
BJP: 01
CONG: 00
OTH: 00
ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR: 1 seat
BJP: 01
CONG: 00
OTH: 00
DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI: 1 seat
NDA: 01
I.N.D.I.A.: 00
OTH: 00
DAMAN AND DIU: 1 seat
BJP: 01
CONG: 00
OTH: 00
LAKSHADWEEP: 1 seat
NDA: 00
I.N.D.I.A.: 01
OTH: 00
PUDUCHERRY: 1 seat
NDA: 00
I.N.D.I.A.: 01
OTH: 00
GOA: 2 seats
BJP: 02
CONG: 00
OTH: 00
MAHARASHTRA: 48 seats
NDA: 45
I.N.D.I.A.: 03
OTH: 00
GUJARAT: 26 seats
NDA: 26
I.N.D.I.A.: 00
OTH: 00
MADHYA PRADESH: 29 seats
NDA: 28
I.N.D.I.A.: 01
OTH: 00
CHHATTISGARH: 11 seats
NDA: 11
I.N.D.I.A.: 00
OTH: 00
ODISHA: 21 seats
NDA: 11
I.N.D.I.A.: 00
OTH: 10
NORTH EAST
NDA: 10
I.N.D.I.A: 01
OTH: 00
ASSAM: 14 seats
NDA: 11
I.N.D.I.A.: 01
OTH: 02
DELHI: 7 seats
NDA: 07
I.N.D.I.A.: 00
OTH: 00
HARYANA: 10 seats
NDA: 09
I.N.D.I.A.: 01
OTH: 00
PUNJAB: 13 seats
I.N.D.I.A.: 08
SAD: 01
NDA: 03
OTH: 01
CHANDIGARH: 1 seat
NDA: 01
I.N.D.I.A.: 00
OTH: 00
HIMACHAL PRADESH: 4 seats
NDA: 03
I.N.D.I.A.: 01
OTH: 00
UTTARAKHAND: 5 seats
NDA: 05
I.N.D.I.A. 00
OTH: 00
RAJASTHAN: 25 seats
NDA: 25
I.N.D.I.A.: 00
OTH: 00
UTTAR PRADESH: 80 seats
NDA: 78
I.N.D.I.A.: 02
OTH: 00
OPINION POLL FINAL TALLY: 543 seats
NDA: 390
I.N.D.I.A.: 96
OTH: 57
DISCLAIMER
(This is only a small estimate depending on a specific number of people interviewed and does not in any way predict or acknowledge the results of the discussions between the voters and the questioner. The elections for the Lok Sabha will be held and the final results will be declared by the sole competent authority, i.e., the Election Commission of India.)
