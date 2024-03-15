Zee News-Matrize LS Elections 2024 Opinion Poll Gives NDA Edge Over Others

Zee News and Matrize News Communications Pvt Ltd conducted an opinion poll across states and union territories to gauge the mood of the electors..

The dates for polling and counting of votes will be announced by the Election Commission of India on Saturday, March 16. (File)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll: The Lok Sabha elections for the 18th Lok Sabha are just around the corner and the dates for polling and counting of votes will be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, March 16.

The ECI said the press conference will be live-streamed on the social media platforms of the commission and the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect from the time the dates are announced.

Amidst all this, Zee News and Matrize News Communications Pvt Ltd conducted an opinion poll across states and union territories to gauge the mood of the electors.

Sharing with you some very interesting and exciting results of the Opinion Poll.

BIHAR: 40 seats

NDA: 37

I.N.D.I.A.: 03

OTH: 00

JHARKHAND: 14 seats

NDA: 13

I.N.D.I.A.: 01

OTH: 00

KARNATAKA: 28 seats

NDA: 23

I.N.D.I.A.: 05

OTH: 00

ANDHRA PRADESH: 42 seats

YSRCP: 12

NDA: 13

OTH: 00

TELANGANA: 17 seats

CONG: 09

BJP: 05

TRS+: 02

AIMIM: 01

OTH: 00

KERALA: 20 seats

I.N.D.I.A.: 20

NDA: 00

OTH: 00

TAMIL NADU: 39 seats

I.N.D.I.A.: 36

NDA: 01

AIADMK: 02

OTH: 00

WEST BENGAL: 42 seats

TMC: 24

BJP: 17

I.N.D.I.A.: 01

OTH: 00

JAMMU AND KASHMIR: 5 seats

BJP: 02

I.N.D.I.A.: 01

OTH: 02

LADAKH: 1 seat

BJP: 01

CONG: 00

OTH: 00

ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR: 1 seat

BJP: 01

CONG: 00

OTH: 00

DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI: 1 seat

NDA: 01

I.N.D.I.A.: 00

OTH: 00

DAMAN AND DIU: 1 seat

BJP: 01

CONG: 00

OTH: 00

LAKSHADWEEP: 1 seat

NDA: 00

I.N.D.I.A.: 01

OTH: 00

PUDUCHERRY: 1 seat

NDA: 00

I.N.D.I.A.: 01

OTH: 00

GOA: 2 seats

BJP: 02

CONG: 00

OTH: 00

MAHARASHTRA: 48 seats

NDA: 45

I.N.D.I.A.: 03

OTH: 00

GUJARAT: 26 seats

NDA: 26

I.N.D.I.A.: 00

OTH: 00

MADHYA PRADESH: 29 seats

NDA: 28

I.N.D.I.A.: 01

OTH: 00

CHHATTISGARH: 11 seats

NDA: 11

I.N.D.I.A.: 00

OTH: 00

ODISHA: 21 seats

NDA: 11

I.N.D.I.A.: 00

OTH: 10

NORTH EAST

NDA: 10

I.N.D.I.A: 01

OTH: 00

ASSAM: 14 seats

NDA: 11

I.N.D.I.A.: 01

OTH: 02

DELHI: 7 seats

NDA: 07

I.N.D.I.A.: 00

OTH: 00

HARYANA: 10 seats

NDA: 09

I.N.D.I.A.: 01

OTH: 00

PUNJAB: 13 seats

I.N.D.I.A.: 08

SAD: 01

NDA: 03

OTH: 01

CHANDIGARH: 1 seat

NDA: 01

I.N.D.I.A.: 00

OTH: 00

HIMACHAL PRADESH: 4 seats

NDA: 03

I.N.D.I.A.: 01

OTH: 00

UTTARAKHAND: 5 seats

NDA: 05

I.N.D.I.A. 00

OTH: 00

RAJASTHAN: 25 seats

NDA: 25

I.N.D.I.A.: 00

OTH: 00

UTTAR PRADESH: 80 seats

NDA: 78

I.N.D.I.A.: 02

OTH: 00

OPINION POLL FINAL TALLY: 543 seats

NDA: 390

I.N.D.I.A.: 96

OTH: 57

DISCLAIMER

(This is only a small estimate depending on a specific number of people interviewed and does not in any way predict or acknowledge the results of the discussions between the voters and the questioner. The elections for the Lok Sabha will be held and the final results will be declared by the sole competent authority, i.e., the Election Commission of India.)







