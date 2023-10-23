8.1 C
Cricket World Cup: ‘Poor’ Dharamsala Outfield Back In Focus As Indian Players Avoid Diving On It

The poor outfield at the HPCA stadium was back in focus as most of the Indian players shied away from sliding to avoid potential injuries in their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand in Dharmasala.

