Kerala Blasts: Dominic Martin, a suspect in the explosions that took place in a convention centre in Kalamassery, is now being produced in court by the state police. – Kerala Blasts: Police To Produce Kalamassery Explosions Suspect Dominic Martin In Court
Source
Kerala Blasts: Police To Produce Kalamassery Explosions Suspect Dominic Martin In Court
Published:
Kerala Blasts: Dominic Martin, a suspect in the explosions that took place in a convention centre in Kalamassery, is now being produced in court by the state police. – Kerala Blasts: Police To Produce Kalamassery Explosions Suspect Dominic Martin In Court