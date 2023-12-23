Bisk Farm Boards Rashmika Mandanna as Brand AmbassadorThe actor will be face of the RUSKIT Brand

Bisk Farm, one of India’s leading Biscuit & Bakery brands today announced its partnership with leading actress Rashmika Mandanna as their Brand Ambassador. The versatile, award-winning actress will be face of the ‘RUSKIT Brand’, which offers a delicious range of crunchy baked toast in 4 variants for a perfect tea-time partner. Bisk Farm is known for its innovation, quality and flavor, and with Rashmika Mandanna by its side, the brand is all set to create a significant buzz in the market and soar to new heights on its quest to become a household name across India.

With her infectious energy and lively personality, Rashmika mirrors Bisk Farm’s commitment to bringing joy and happiness to consumers through its delectable range of products. Bisk Farm is focusing on strengthening its position in the Rusk category, a significant contributor to the company’s total revenue. Taking the first mover advantage of adding pedigree to the local Rusk, BISK FARM RUSKIT has successfully made deep inroads into the Indian Palates.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijay Singh, Managing Director of Bisk Farm, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the Bisk Farm family as our Brand Ambassador. Her undeniable charm and widespread appeal perfectly embodies the spirit of Bisk Farm – a brand synonymous with fun, freshness, and deliciousness. Her strong connection with the millennial audience makes her the perfect choice to represent our brand and further strengthen our presence in key markets. We look forward to an exciting journey with Rashmika as a key partner in shaping the narrative and engaging with consumers on a deeper level across the nation for substantial revenue growth.”

Expressing her excitement about the association with the brand, Rashmika Mandanna said “Bisk Farm is one of the fastest-growing FMCG brands in India, and their commitment to growth and innovation resonates deeply with me. I believe that this partnership will be a fruitful one, and I look forward to connecting with my fans through Bisk Farm’s delicious and wholesome products.”

SAJ Food Products, which is India’s fourth-largest biscuit and bakery brand, aims to achieve a revenue milestone of Rs 5000 crore by FY29, aligning with its vision to transform its flagship brand, BISK FARM, into a truly national brand. The strategic move to rope in actress Rashmika Mandana, “The National Crush of India” as the face of its RUSKIT brand is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Coinciding with this announcement, Bisk Farm has also unveiled an exciting 360-degree campaign celebrating the perfect pairing of RUSKIT’s satisfying crunch with Rashmika Mandanna’s versatility and playful charm. The campaign introduces the celebrated actress as the protagonist named Meena Bhai—a feared don terrorizing a busy market. The campaign takes viewers on a hilarious journey as Meena Bhai reveals magic in every cup with #TheresNoTeaWithoutRUSKIT. The tagline perfectly captures the essence of the campaign, highlighting how Ruskit’s irresistible flavors and satisfying crunch are the essential missing piece to a perfect cup of chai.

With an eye on a pan-India presence, SAJ Food is also gearing up for deeper market penetration, with a special focus on key markets in Karnataka and other southern states. To fuel its growth ambitions and expand its reach, SAJ Food commissioned its sixth facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka in March 2022. With a strong brand vision, strategic expansion plans, and popular celebrity endorsements, SAJ Food is poised for significant growth in the years to come.

Watch the TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ionV3gradmc

The RUSKIT brand features four enticing variants—Butter RUSKIT, Milk RUSKIT, Cake RUSKIT, and RUSKIT Gold.