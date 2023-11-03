Pantaloons unveils its first of kind shopping experience ‘Pantaloons OnLoop’ in India

Pantaloons, India’s leading fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., in a historic step towards transforming the fashion retail environment, announced the grand launch of its very first Pantaloons OnLoop store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru today.

Pantaloons OnLoop is a playful, distinctive, technology-first experiential store, designed for the young and modern customer who is seeking fun and excitement in all they do.

The new store spread over a sprawling 70,000 sq. ft. is a sensory feast, offering experiences beyond fashion, with a spectrum of 50+ fashion brands across categories of Apparel, Footwear, Watches, Sunglasses, Cosmetics, Bags and more. The store will house renowned ethnic wear brands Tasva, Jaypore alongside Pantaloons exclusive brands like Rangmanch, Akkriti, Indus Route etc. Also, present are iconic sportswear classics such as Puma and Skechers, alongside brands like GIVA, Korean skincare brand Quench, all under one roof, guaranteeing a fashion-first experience. The store also hosts the first Coco Leni eyewear store in Bengaluru.

Smart Trial Rooms, Endless Aisle, and a Customisation zone with heat transfer technology as well as options like embroidered badges, customized bag tags & more, elevate the shopping experience, allowing for seamless browsing and trying on your favourite ensembles.

Commenting on the launch of the new concept, Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO, Pantaloons, Style Up and Marigold Lane said,“Pantaloons has over the years become a fashion playground for the young modern shopper. Taking this to the next level, I am delighted to introduce Pantaloons OnLoop as the ‘go-to’ destination for the Gen Z, seeking all things lifestyle and fashion. Envisioned as a theatre of imagination, Pantaloons OnLoop offers the customer an unparalleled shopping experience.”

For the next generation of customers who live their lives on loop, Pantaloons OnLoop represents a destination for Fun loop that they will keep coming back to.