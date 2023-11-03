Tamarind Unveils Durga Puja Special Exquisite Menus – Satiating Your Taste Buds

Tamarind, the ultimate destination for South Indian Cuisine is thrilled to bring you the portions of their exclusive menus, meticulously crafted to make this DurgaPuja more gastronomical.

Durga Puja, the much-awaited and most celebrated festival of Bengalis is always a combination of pandal-hopping and experimenting with several cuisines at various restaurants in the city. This year, Tamarind will serve you with a delectable fusion of South Indian delicacies and traditional festive delights.

Tamarind represents and serves the rich heritage of South Indian cuisine to the Kolkatans, who can enjoy some of the signature dishes from down south of India. The new set of Durga Puja menus by this fine-dining promises to deal with your hunger in between pandal-hopping. It will be offering palatable scrumptious Veg as well as Non-Veg Starters, Special Crab Curry, Green Murgh Curry, Bhuma Ghost, Butter Chicken, and Dum MurghBiriyani and many more. Some of the delightful desserts include Nolen Gurer Ice-Cream, Hot GulabJamun, etc.

GautamPurakayastha, Director-Owner,Tamarind said, “The trend of fusing ethnic flavours creatively is widely gaining prominence today. Present-day food connoisseurs have become extremely receptive to experimenting flavours from different regions of the country and have developed a great fondness towards it. Hence, Tamarind came into being and with Durga Puja around the corner people are more interested to taste something different.”

Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance with this beautifully decorated eatery. Tamarind promises you a wonderful dining experience with family and friends to celebrate this auspicious occasion.