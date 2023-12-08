8th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) to be Held in Guwahati from December 14 to 17 – Includes Exciting Line up, Master classes, Workshops and More

The highly anticipated 8th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) is set to captivate audiences in Guwahati from December 14-17. Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika officially announced the festival dates at a press conference at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati on December 7. The festival highlights an impressive array of feature films, documentaries, and short films that will unfold at the prestigious Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara, Guwahati.

BVFF Press Conference

“After successfully organizing seven editions of the festival, we are thrilled to announce the return of the 8th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) after a three-year hiatus. Although we were unable to organize the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the overwhelming requests and support from our fans and film enthusiasts motivated us to overcome numerous challenges and bring back this beloved event,” said the festival director ,Tanushree Hazarika.

Films launched at BVFF

This years festival promises to captivate audiences with a selection of highly anticipated films, including the award-winning ‘Footprints on Water‘ starring Adil Hussain and directed by Nathalia Syam. The festival aims to cater to the growing filmmaking scene in the Northeast and provide a platform for showcasing local talent and creativity.

“The core objective of BVFF remains unchanged which is to promote and celebrate the creative talent of the Northeast region of India. We envision this festival as a community-building exercise, bringing together filmmakers from across India, film students, professionals, and individuals passionate about cinema under one roof. We are confident that this years BVFF will once again deliver an unforgettable experience for all attendees, fostering connections, and showcasing the vibrant filmmaking landscape of the Northeast,” added the director of the festival.

This year, BVFF has received a total of 200 plus film submissions, with approximate 120 originating from the Northeast. It includes films from ten different languages of India including Assamese. The festival will be graced by esteemed personalities such as Prakash Jha, Krishna DK, Tanuja Chandra, Leena Yadav, Adil Hussain, Ronnie Lahiri, Harshad Nalawade, Miransha Naik, Paban Haobam Kumar, Ketki Pandit, Sanjay Bhutiani, among others.

“Organizing this festival has been a month of intense hard work and dedication. We have received an overwhelming response of almost 200 film entries, including those from the competition section which has expanded from the original short film contest to two additional categories in the documentary and feature film section. The best entries from each section will be showcased at the festival in addition to special festival screenings, India Premiers and a restored and much loved classic by the legendary Satyajit Ray. We have invited industry professionals like Prakash Jha, Krishna DK, and Ketki Pandit to conduct master classes and share their insights with aspiring filmmakers. Additionally, there will be a workshop conducted by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), panel discussions, interactive sessions, and much more,” said Pallavi Chumki Barua, Programming Director, BVFF.

BVFF 2023 will feature 30 selected movies from the over 200 entries received, panel discussions, fireside chats, master classes, and a workshop on Introduction to Filmmaking conducted in association with the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. Details for all the events which require registration can be found on the website bvff.in.

The eminent jury includes Rita Meher, Co-founder & Executive Director of Tasveer; Murtaza Ali Khan, independent film critic and journalist; Utpal Datta, acclaimed author, filmmaker, and critic; and Dr. Asha Kuthari Chaudhuri, Professor and Director of the Centre for Performing Arts and Culture at Gauhati University.

“This years festival promises to be even bigger and better than ever before! Moving to Jyoti Chitraban, Kahilipara, the hub of filmmaking in Assam, brings us closer to the industry. The exciting lineup of films, coupled with master classes and workshops, offers something for everyone,” said Samujjal Kashyap, Technical Director, BVFF.

“Compared to the previous location at Pragjyoti ITA Cultural Centre, weve expanded significantly. This time multiple venues will host screenings, workshops, and interactive sessions simultaneously, ensuring a comfortable and engaging environment for all attendees. Additionally, for the projection of the films we are going with DCP projection, which is provided by Scrabble, and high standards are also maintained for the documentary and short films screenings. This ensures both audience enjoyment and filmmaker satisfaction, knowing their work is being presented with quality standards,” he added.

In a groundbreaking move, BVFF has already announced its collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, allowing filmmakers to present their pitches directly to the leading OTT platform. This unprecedented opportunity has the potential to redefine the landscape for independent filmmakers, empowering them and elevating the standards of filmmaking while opening doors within the industry.

The Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) has established itself as one of the beloved platforms for cinema in Northeast India, contributing significantly to the regions filmmaking movement. This years event provides even more opportunities for aspiring filmmakers to learn, connect, and be inspired.