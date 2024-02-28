NationalPolitics

9-year-old Girl Raped By Neighbour In Gurugram, Accused Arrested

Photo of admin admin Send an email 9 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

The accused also hails from the same state and lives in her neighbourhood, police said.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Girl, Rape, Gurugram, Gurugram News, crime, DelhiNCR, West Bengal, FIR

Gurugram News: In an upsetting incident reported from Delhi’s neighbouring Gurugram, a man allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl. The accused was arrested from Gurugram on Wednesday.

The victim is said to be the neighbour of the accused.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint according to which she is a native of West Bengal and she lives with her family in a slum area and does cleaning work. The accused, identified as Nazimul also hails from the same state and lives in her neighbourhood, police said.

The woman alleged that Nazimul lured her daughter into his room on the night of February 25 where he raped her. “He also threatened my daughter to kill her if she told anyone about the incident,” she said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother after returning to her home who then approached the police and lodged a complaint based on which an FIR was registered at the women’s police station, Sector 51 on Monday night and the accused was arrested the next day.

“The accused was arrested after the medical examination of the minor and recording her statements under Section 164 of the CrPC in the court. He was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody,” a senior police officer said.

(With PTI inputs)




Source link

Photo of admin admin Send an email 9 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

CM Sukhu Breaks Silence On Resignation Rumours; Says Will Run Govt For 5 Years

6 hours ago

Essential to Purge Party Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Amid Rajya Sabha Poll Loss

6 hours ago

Avaana Capital and Startup India Conclude Grand Challenge for ClimateTech Innovation

7 hours ago

LivFin India Private Limited Collaborates with SBI Global Factors Ltd. to Provide Cutting-Edge Financial Solutions

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow