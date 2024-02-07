AlexaTurns6: 72 Hours of Great Deals on Echo, Fire TV, Alexa Smart Home Combos, and Much More

Amazon is celebrating six years of Alexa’s launch in India. Alexa has been a trusted companion to millions of Indian customers over the last six years making day-to-day tasks super convenient while adding an element of fun. Whether it is to play music, control smart home appliances, get information, set alarms and reminders, pay bills, or just engage in some fun banter – Alexa’s always there to help!

To mark this occasion, Amazon will be offering special deals on Alexa-enabled devices. This is a great opportunity for customers to bring home the magic of voice control with Echo smart speakers or get their hands on Fire TV Stick for a great streaming experience. These deals will be available on Amazon.in for 72 hours, from 12:00 AM on 9 February 2024 till 11:59 PM on 11 February 2024. Visit www.amazon.in/alexaanniversary to start shopping.

Here are the offers to look out for:

Make smart decisions – Grab Amazon’s Echo smart speakers and Alexa smart home combos at incredible offers:

Flat 49% off on Alexa smart home combo – Echo Dot 4th Gen (with clock) + Wipro Simple Setup 9W smart bulb at Rs. 3,899

Flat 49% off on Alexa smart home combo – Echo Pop + Wipro Simple Setup 9W smart bulb at Rs. 3,599

Flat 32% off on Alexa smart home combo – Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Wipro Simple Setup 9W smart bulb at Rs. 5,099

Flat 31% off on Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock, available at just Rs. 3,749

Flat 59% on Echo Pop Gift twin packs with Wipro Simple Setup 9W smart bulb – buy it for Rs. 4,898

Flat 10% off on Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Alexa, available at just Rs. 4,949

Flat 33% off on Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen). Get it for just Rs. 5,999

Flat 39% off on Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen). Grab it for just Rs. 8,499

Bring home the ‘Fire’ for your TV streaming experience with offers on Fire TV

Flat 40% off on the best-selling Fire TV Stick. Get it for Rs. 2,999 only

Flat 35% off on Fire TV Stick Lite (with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite). Get it for just Rs. 2,599

Flat 33% on Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote. Get it for just Rs. 3,999

Up to 45% off on smart TVs with Fire TV built-in from Redmi

Avail exciting additional benefits with the purchase of Echo

Get 3 months Audible membership at no extra cost on buying any Echo smart speaker.

