Hindalco Joins Forces with Xynteo to Host ‘The Exchange’ for Scaling Good Growth in India

Hindalco Industries Limited (Hindalco), the world’s largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, collaborates with sustainability advisory firm Xynteo to host The Exchange at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, on February 15-16, 2024. The two-day event seeks to unite key players from business, government, civil society, and academia to strategize solutions for the nations goals of an equitable and net-zero, greener future.

Titled India@2030 – Scaling Good Growth and powered by Hindalco, ‘The Exchange‘ by Xynteo will specifically foster discussions on actionable approaches to address common systemic challenges that impede sustainable development in India.

The event boasts an impressive lineup of speakers and guests, including Amitabh Kant (G20 Sherpa for India) and Suman Bery (Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog).

Other dignitaries speaking at the Exchange include Nigar Shaji (Project Director, Aditya L1 Solar Mission, ISRO), Debjani Ghosh (President, NASSCOM), Soumya Swaminathan (Former Chief Scientist, WHO), Vikas Mehta (Executive Director, SED Fund), â Rohit Jawa (CEO and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited), Auguste Tano Kouam (Country Director for India, World Bank), Pramod Bhasin (Founder and former CEO, Genpact), Naina Lal Kidwai (Chairperson, India Sanitation Coalition), Poonam Muttreja (Executive Director, Population Foundation of India), Sandeep Sethi (Division President, Work Dynamics, Asia Pacific, JLL), CVL Srinivas (Country Manager, WPP India) and Neena Gupta (Renowned Actor).

Rajashree Birla (Chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives & Rural Development and Vikaasa Advisory Board), Satish Pai (Managing Director Hindalco Industries and Chair of the Vikaasa Executive Committee) and Vipul Kumar (Senior Partner, Xynteo) will also address the audience at the event.

Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries and chair of Vikaasa Executive Committee, shares, “India is poised to be a beacon of equitable and sustainable growth in this decade. Building on this potential, we are thrilled to be with Xynteo in its mission of engaging leaders to support and accelerate this growth. Our partnership with The Exchange specifically reiterates our dedication to human well-being, environmental stewardship and economic empowerment in the nation. We are also proud members of Xynteo’s Vikaasa coalition, a purpose-driven business alliance, propelling India towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Since its inception in 2017, Vikaasa has explored over 100 projects and positively impacted over 1.5 million people. We aim to build impactful partnerships with stakeholders across sectors to advance our sustainability goals, at the upcoming event.“

As more businesses transform strategies for ecological integrity, human dignity and economic prosperity, The Exchange aims to empower them for responsible and sustainable innovation through three key event elements:

The Square: Featuring panel discussions, fireside chats, and speaker series, where industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and change-makers share insights.

Studios: Facilitating focused discussions in a roundtable format on specific themes, fostering actionable steps towards a people- and planet-positive future.

The Marketplace: Providing a platform for emerging startups to showcase technologies and solutions for key sustainability and inclusive growth challenges in India and across the world.

Xynteo’s Senior Partner Vipul Kumar adds, “We view business as a co-creator, not a mere observer, in societys transition. Since its inception, The Exchange has been a platform for economic and social progress. We are honored to convene global leaders, fostering a movement for change. The upcoming event will host a multi-stakeholder dialogue, propelling an Indian model of growth that sets global benchmarks beyond GDP, solidifying the countrys position as a sustainability leader.”

About Hindalco Industries

Hindalco Industries Limited is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat rolled products and the worlds largest recycler of aluminium. With a global footprint spanning 52 manufacturing units across 10 countries, the company is committed to driving sustainable development through innovative solutions. Hindalco was ranked the world’s most sustainable aluminium company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in 2020, 2021 and 2022. At COP28, Hindalco won the Energy Transition Change Maker award for its pioneering renewable energy initiative in aluminium decarbonisation.

About Xynteo

Xynteo is a purpose-driven strategic advisory firm that helps global organisations, and their leaders, find new ways to grow forward as they tackle the societal and environmental challenges that are too big, too expensive, and too complex to solve alone. We believe that business is a force for good when leaders think long-term, work with, not against nature, and use their influence and resources for the many, not the few. For us, this is good growth. Our partnerships and communities include Build Ahead, Energy Leap, Europe Delivers, Leadership Vanguard, Vikaasa and Xynteo Exchange.