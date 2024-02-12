AMARIS By Prerna Rajpal Unveils the Exquisite ‘Love Decoded’ Collection for 2024

AMARIS By Prerna Rajpal, the epitome of luxury in the fine jewelry segment, is proud to announce the launch of its latest and much-anticipated Bridal collection, Love Decoded, for the year 2024. Renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and innovative designs, AMARIS continues to redefine elegance and sophistication in the world of fine jewelry.

Love Decoded by AMARIS By Prerna Rajpal

Love Decoded emerges as a dreamy collection, drawing its inspiration from the heartfelt desires of brides-to-be, aiming to make them feel like the princesses of their own enchanting fairy tales. This collection represents a vision of making dreams tangible – each piece stands as a unique testament to love and the realization of dreams.

Crafted to perfection, Love Decoded treasures the exceptional artistry and precision of Uttrai craftsmanship, bringing to life unique works of art in the Polki range. This collection shines a spotlight on the vibrant color, life, and light of extraordinary gemstones and diamonds, with a particular emphasis on extraordinary emeralds and sparkling diamonds – a signature style of AMARIS this season.

Each jewel in this collection represents the culmination of our artisans labor of love, aimed at creating something valuable and memorable for the most significant occasion, the Wedding day. Our chief designer, Ms. Prerna Rajpal, has meticulously curated pieces that transform bridal dreams into reality, marking every brides special day with an added sparkle.

The Love Decoded collection features intricate designs ranging from delicate florals to bold geometric patterns, striking a perfect balance between classic and contemporary styles. This exquisite range showcases the brilliance of diamonds in their purest form, paired with a diverse selection of cuts including round, oval, pear, cabochon, and marquise, and beautifully complemented by layers & layers of Emeralds, Rubies & Tanzanites.

Prerna Rajpal, the visionary Founder of AMARIS, and a former chartered accountant turned global financial consultant, embarked on her journey in the world of fine jewelry in 2012. Her passion for celebrating womanhood, life, and beauty is evident in every creation of AMARIS. “The Love Decoded collection not only reflects but understands the desires and aspirations of the modern bride. It embraces the art of customization for those who seek jewelry that reflects their unique style and celebrates their individuality,” says Prerna Rajpal.

The Love Decoded Collection is a testament to Prernas unwavering commitment to excellence and her passion for pushing the boundaries of traditional jewelry design. With this latest collection, AMARIS reaffirms its position as the preferred brand for women preparing for their significant life moments. This year’s brides will be seen adorning layers & layers of diamonds, along with Prerna Rajpal’s new favourite Gemstone – Tanzanites. The 2024 Bride is bound to break streotypes with her modern-day approach, by adorning herself in AMARIS’ Love Decoded Collection.

About AMARIS By Prerna Rajpal

Founded by Prerna Rajpal, AMARIS stands as a beacon of luxury in fine jewelry, offering unique and personalized pieces that celebrate the essence of womanhood. With a focus on excellence and innovative design, AMARIS has established itself as a leading brand in the luxury jewelry segment, catering to the discerning tastes of modern women.

The Love Decoded Collection is exclusively available at the flagship store in New Delhi and worldwide on their website: www.amarisjewels.com.

Store address

Ground Floor, Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030.