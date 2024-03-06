NationalPolitics

Army Hospital Delhi Cantt Successfully Conducts Non-Surgical Life-Saving Procedure On 8-Year-Old

This procedure was performed on an eight-year-old civilian boy from Baramullah, Jammu and Kashmir.

Under ‘Operation Sadbhavna’ in J&K, the boy was brought to this center by the Indian Army Dagger Division. (File)

Army Hospital Delhi Cantt: The paediatric cardiology team of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), in an extraordinary medical achievement, successfully performed a high-risk transcatheter (non-surgical) lifesaving cardiac procedure at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi Cantt.

This procedure was performed on an eight-year-old civilian boy from Baramullah, Jammu and Kashmir, who had a critical narrowing of the Aorta (blood channel supplying pure blood to all the parts of the body) resulting in compromised blood supply to a few vital organs of the body as well as reduced function of heart.

This challenging complex procedure was done through a small nick in the groin and involved the implantation of a large stent. It was an extremely life-threatening complicated procedure. However, it went off uneventfully and the child was discharged in just three days post-procedure without even a scar on the body.

Under ‘Operation Sadbhavna’ in J&K, the boy was brought to this center by the Indian Army Dagger Division, as his family was incapable of affording his treatment. With the collaborative efforts of Army Hospital (R&R), New Delhi, Chinaar Corps/Dagger Division, J&K, and Indrani Balan Foundation, Pune, the boy will now lead an absolutely normal life in the future. The expertise of performing such a complex procedure is available only at a few centers in the country, including Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt.




