Home

News

OP Rajbhar Inducted In Yogi Cabinet | All You Need To Know About SBSP Chief And His Significance In UP Politics

OP Rajbhar is tipped to get a big ministry in the cabinet expansion after taking the oath in the Yogi cabinet.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

OP Rajbhar

Lucknow: Om Prakash Rajbhar Suheldev is a renowned national figurehead of the Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and has previously served as a minister within Uttar Pradesh’s government. Due to his political clout and witty political comments, he has become quite a prominent figure in the state’s political scene. Known for his candid comments in the politics of Uttar Pradesh, OP Rajbhar holds a significant sway over roughly 28 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Hours before the cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar expressed his desire to create Purvanchal and become its chief minister.

In a video clip that is going viral on social media, Rajbhar is heard asking the Rajbhar community to give him more strength so that he can force Purvanchal creation and a Rajbhar can become the chief minister.

“When I become the chief minister of Purvanchal state, the Rajbhars will not have to ask for housing and toilets. Give me a little more strength; I will create Purvanchal state and form a government of royals. I am working on it internally,” he said.

Rajbhar is tipped to become a minister in the cabinet expansion that is scheduled to take place later on Tuesday evening. However, when asked, he said that he had no information about the same.

Significance of OP Rajbhar In UP Politics

In the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh, the influence of the caste system has always been substantial, particularly in the Rajbhar community, whose voter base significantly affects the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats. Consequently, it’s no surprise that prominent political entities such as the Samajwadi Party and the Bhartiya Janata Party have shown huge interest in forming alliances with OP Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Early Life Of Om Prakash Rajbhar

Born into a humble family in Fatehpur Khauda Sindhora, Varanasi district, on September 15, 1962, OP Rajbhar is the son of Sannu Rajbhar, a hardworking coal mine laborer. In his early life, he had to do farming to contribute to household expenses. He also dedicated his free time to driving a tempo as a means to fund his studies.

Educational Qualifications Of OP Rajbhar

OP Rajbhar, an alumni of Baldev Degree College in Banaras, finished his graduation in 1983, and topped it up with a master’s degree in political science from the same college. He shares his life with his wife, Rajmati, and is a proud father of two sons, Arun Rajbhar and Arvind Rajbhar. These two fine gentlemen are not just his children but also his political successors, actively carrying forward their father’s political legacy. In fact, Arun Rajbhar has taken a step further, serving as a national general secretary in his father’s political party, Subhaspa.







