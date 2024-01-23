Arthshila launches its third multi-arts centre in Okhla, New Delhi with the exhibition – Common Ground – Indian Ceramics Triennale 2024. Arthshila, an immersive platform for creating and sharing ideas centered around the arts is an initiative by Takshila Educational Society and is Indias first arts centre with a focus on architecture, cinema, design, literature, performing arts & visual arts. After Ahmedabad and Shantiniketan, this is the third multi-arts centre being launched by Arthshila. The organisation will soon announce its fourth centre in Patna, Bihar. The Indian Ceramics Triennale 2024 exhibition is on for public viewing from 20th January till 31 March.

Focused on showcasing myriad expressions in visual arts, Arthshila, New Delhi will host exhibitions in collaboration with organisations from across the country. The centre comprises three galleries, an open terrace, a 100 – 125-seat auditorium, and an additional terrace space. It also includes a popup space for a cafeteria. Cafe Blue Tokai is the cafeteria partner and will open with the second iteration of the Indian Ceramics Triennale.

Ms. Setika Singh, Executive Director of Takshila Foundation said, “Arthshila is committed to promoting various forms of art, and the debut exhibition – Indian Ceramics Triennale, 2024 encapsulates the essence of the centres dedication to fostering creativity and innovation. Delhi has a rich history of art and culture, and we aim to contribute significantly to its vibrant artistic tapestry by hosting diverse curated performances, seminars, conferences, workshops, exhibitions and interactions that seek to inspire curious minds.”

The Indian Ceramics Triennale, 2024 will include an opening ceremony, guided tours of the exhibition, and interactive sessions with some of the featured artists. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the art community, learn about the artistic processes involved, and gain a deeper understanding of the stories behind the exhibited pieces.

About Arthshila

Arthshila is an immersive platform for creating and sharing ideas centred around the arts. The multi-art spaces are designed to facilitate artistic expressions and curate creative experiences.

An initiative of Takshila Educational Society, Arthshila is Indias first arts centre with a focus on architecture, cinema, design, literature, performing arts & visual arts across five locations, namely – Ahmedabad, Santiniketan, Patna, New Delhi & Goa – each unique in its undertaking of the arts.

The Arthshila centres present a range of diverse curated performances, seminars, conferences, workshops, exhibitions and interactions that seek to inspire curious minds.