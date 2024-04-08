Arvind Kejriwal Will Be Released In A Day If. . . Atishi’s Witty Rejoinder At Dibrugarh, Assam

Delhi CM is currently in judicial custody at Tihar in a money laundering case related to the Excise Policy case.

Dibrugarh: AAP leader Atishi Marlena with party candidate Manoj Dhanowar during a road show ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district, Monday, April 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Atishi In Dibrugarh, Assam: Delhi Education Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said in Dibrugarh, Assam on Monday that if jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joins the BJP, he will be released within a single day.

The Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor is currently in judicial custody at Tihar Jail in a money laundering case linked with the Excise Policy case.

“Kejriwal will never bow down. He will keep fighting for the rights of the common man across the country, whether he is inside or outside the jail,” Atishi said during a road show at Duliajan under the Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency where AAP has fielded a candidate.

“If Kejriwal joins the BJP like (Assam Chief Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma, he will be released in one day,” she said adding that the BJP is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal because he fulfills his promises,” said Atishi.

She said that the BJP has “put him behind bars as he builds good schools, excellent hospitals and makes children from poor families capable of admissions to IIT”.

He provides free treatment to every poor person, no matter how expensive it is, said Atishi who is also a member of AAP’s Political Affairs Committee.

“The BJP tells lies and makes big promises during elections but after forming the government, they forget all the promises they made,” she charged.

Kejriwal has now brought his guarantees to the people of Dibrugarh who must “choose the politics of honesty and will get good schools and excellent hospitals”, she said.

Labourers working in tea plantations will get a daily wage of Rs 450, and will get a lease of their houses, besides getting minimum support price, said Atishi asserting, “Only Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party can make this happen.”

She appealed to the people of Dibrugarh to send AAP candidate Manoj Dhanowar to the Parliament this time by voting for him adding that the people of Assam have always given a lot of love and blessings to the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal.

“No one could have imagined that the Aam Aadmi Party would get a seat in the municipal elections in Guwahati or Tinsukia,” she added.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the central agency.

