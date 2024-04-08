Will BJP Secure Third Straight Win At Raipur Constituency?

Raipur Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22.

Raipur Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Raipur is a Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Chhattisgarh. Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7. The counting of votes will be conducted on June 4. As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India(ECI), the last date for filing nominations will be concluded till April 19. The scrutiny of nomination will be held till April 20.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22. The Raipur votes in the third phase on May 7. The prominent candidates contesting in the 2024 Raipur Lok Sabha Constituency include Brijmohan Agrawal from Bharatiya Janata Party and Vikas Upadhyay from Indian National Congress.

Raipur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

BJP Brijmohan Agrawal

INC Vikas Upadhyay

NOTA None of the above

Raipur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Important Dates

Issue of Notification: 12-04-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 19-04-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 20-04-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 22-04-2024

Date of Poll: 07-05-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Raipur Lok Sabha Election Result(2019)

In the 2019 general elections, BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Soni emerged victorious, securing 837,902 votes, followed by INC’s Pramod Dubey— 4,89,664 votes and BSPs’ Khilesh Kumar Sahu — 10,597.

Raipur Lok Sabha Election Result(2014)

In the 2014 general elections, BJP candidate Ramesh Bais emerged victorious, securing 6,54,922 votes, followed by INC’s Satya Narayan Sharma — 4,83,276 votes and AAP’s Sandeep Tiwari — 15,139.

