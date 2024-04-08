PM Modi Two-Day Visit To Tamil Nadu Begins Today, Check Full Schedule

Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi’s Two-Day Visit To Tamil Nadu Begins Today, Check Full Schedule

PM Modi will be visiting Tamil Nadu for two days as part of his election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Check his schedule..

PM Modi During A Rally

New Delhi: The different political parties of India are preparing for probably the biggest political event of the year – the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Ahead of the upcoming polls, BJP, Congress and all other political parties are organising public rallies to woo the public and have also been releasing their respective manifesto. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been conducting public rallies across the country and now today, PM Modi will be going to Tamil Nadu for a two-day visit and will be holding a roadshow in Chennai as well. What will his schedule be like for these two days…

PM Modi On Two-Day Visit To Tamil Nadu

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Chennai today, said Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday. During his two-day visit to the state for election campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha election, PM Modi will also attend public gatherings in Vellore and Mettupalayam on Wednesday in support of various NDA candidates.

PM Modi Tamil Nadu Visit: Full Schedule

“Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Chennai to hold a roadshow. The day after tomorrow, the PM will visit Vellore to address a public meeting in support of NDA candidates from Vellore, AC Shanmugam and Sowmiya Anbumani from Dharmapuri. Later, the PM will go to Mettupalayam to hold a rally in favour of Nilgiri, Coimbatore and Pollachi parliamentary constituency candidates,” Annamalai told reporters in Coimbatore on Monday.

BJP has intensified its campaign in Tamil Nadu with its top leaders attending public rallies in the state. On Sunday, BJP national president JP Nadda held a roadshow in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappali, which the police earlier denied permission but allowed it later after a court’s direction.

‘Congress-DMK Two Sides Of Same Coin, Are Families And Corrupt Parties’

Addressing a public meeting at Madurai on Sunday, JP Nadda said that half of the leaders of the INDI alliance are on bail and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail. “The Congress, the DMK, both are two sides of the same coin. Both are families and corrupt parties. When I talk about DMK, it is a dynastic party. If I talk about Congress, coal scam, 2G scam, all types of scams are there. The INDI alliance is nothing but an alliance of family parties and corrupt parties. Modi ji wants to remove the corruption but the INDI alliance people want to save them. Half of their leaders are on bail and Arvind kejriwal is in jail,” he said.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in a total of seven phases with the first one beginning on April 19, 2024. Voting in Tamil Nadu for all the 39 seats will take place in this first phase. The counting of votes will happen on June 4, 2024.

