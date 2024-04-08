Can Congress Break BJPs Grip On Baster Constituency?

Baster Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Baster is a Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Chhattisgarh.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Baster Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Baster is a Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Chhattisgarh. Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7. The counting of votes will be conducted on June 4. As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India(ECI), the last date for filing nominations was concluded on March 27. The scrutiny of nomination will be held till March 28.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30. Baster votes in the first phase on April 19. The prominent candidates contesting in the 2024 Baster Lok Sabha Constituency include Mahesh Kashyap from Bharatiya Janata Party and Kawasi Lakhma from the Indian National Congress.

Baster Lok Sabha Election 2024: Important Dates

Issue of Notification: 20-03-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 27-03-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 28-03-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 30-03-2024

Date of Poll: 19-04-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Baster Lok Sabha Election Result(2019)

In the 2019 general elections, INC candidate Deepak Baij emerged victorious, securing 402,527 votes, followed by BJP’s Baiduram Kashyap — 3,63,545 votes.

Baster Lok Sabha Election Result(2014)

In the 2014 general elections, BJP candidate Dinesh Kashyap emerged victorious, securing 3,85,829 votes, followed by INC’s Deepak Karma (Bunty) — 2,61,470 votes. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Baster Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.







