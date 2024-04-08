Home

School Timing in Kashmir To Change From April 12 After Valley Witnesses Improvement in Temperature

New Delhi: The school education authorities of Kashmir have ordered a change in school timings from April 12 after the region witnessed an improvement in temperatures. The students must note that the schools will close for the Eid holidays in the valley which falls on April 10 or 11 depending on the sighting of the moon.

Earlier, the classes for government and private schools in Srinagar would commence from 10 am to 3 pm, and in institutions falling outside Kashmir’s ‘summer capital’, the timing was 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Kashmir School Timing Change: Key Details

School timings of Kashmir will change from April 12

According to the latest order from Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), classes in government as well as private schools of Kashmir division will start 30 minutes to an hour earlier than the current timing.

The timing for schools falling under municipal limits of Srinagar district will remain from 9 am to 3 pm.

As for the schools belonging to other districts and areas of Kashmir province, the new timing was fixed from 10 am to 4 pm.

The DSEK order stated, “All the concerned institutions must strictly adhere to the given order and instructions and any deviation in this regard will be viewed seriously.”

The weather conditions in the valley have improved. The temperatures in the valley have been hovering above 22 degrees in Srinagar and going as high as 24 degrees in the northern district of Kupwara.

The weather office, however, has predicted light to moderate rains from April 13 to 15.







