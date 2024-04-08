NationalPolitics

Heatwave Like Conditions Over Next Seven Days, Check GSDMA Advisory Here

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 51 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Goa Weather Update: Heatwave Like Conditions Over Next Seven Days, Check GSDMA Advisory Here

The Goa State Disaster Management Authority said the current situation cannot be termed as heatwave as the criteria in the state for this is when maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius more or less than normal.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Goa Weather Update: Heatwave Like Conditions Over Next Seven Days, Check GSDMA Advisory Here

Panaji: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “heatwave-like conditions” in Goa for the next seven days. Following the announcement, the Goa State Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory on preventive measures.

The maximum temperature recorded in Goa was in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius and is likely to remain unchanged for the next seven days, resulting in “heatwave-like conditions or discomfort”, the advisory said.

The “above normal temperature” could be tolerable for the general public but a moderate health concern for infants, elderly persons and those with chronic diseases, it added.

“It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day, that is around 11 am to 3 pm. People should not panic and must take preventive measures like avoiding prolonged heat exposure, wearing lightweight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes and drinking sufficient water at regular intervals,” the advisory said.

Recognise the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures, it added.

The Goa State Disaster Management Authority said the current situation cannot be termed as heatwave as the criteria in the state for this is when maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius more or less than normal.

Heatwave is when actual temperature is 37 degrees Celsius or more, it said.

(With PTI Inputs)




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 51 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

How Many People Will Be Jailed Before Elections..? Supreme Court On Granting Bail To YouTuber Over Derogatory Speech

9 hours ago

Delhi High Court To Pronounce Order in Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Challenging Arrest Tomorrow

9 hours ago

TRUST Mutual Fund launches maiden equity Fund- TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund

10 hours ago

The world’s largest instant drink manufacturer, Rasna, ropes in actress Tamannaah Bhatia as their new brand ambassador

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow