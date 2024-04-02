Arvind Kejriwal’s Morning Starts With Tea And Breakfast

The Delhi Chief Minister, who was imprisoned in Jail Number 2 of the high-security Tihar Jail, was given an isolation room with a table and a chair to retain three books, as ordered by the court.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was sentenced to 15 days in judicial custody a day ago in connection with the now-defunct liquor policy case, began Tuesday morning with tea and breakfast in Tihar Jail, according to jail norms. On April 1, a Delhi court remanded Kejriwal to 15 days judicial custody in the excise policy case and confined him to Tihar Jail till April 15. The court has allowed him to eat home-cooked meals and carry his diabetes medicines.

According to reports, the Delhi Chief Minister, who was imprisoned in Jail Number 2 of the high-security Tihar Jail, was given an isolation room with a table and a chair to retain three books, as ordered by the court. Reports further revealed that Kejriwal slept in his own bed, which was different from the one provided by the jail authority. He may have encountered difficulties due to the limited size of the area, but he did not complain.

It also claimed that investigators observed him keeping his equipment, including a sugar sensor and glucometer, isabgol, glucose, and toffees, on his table. The court ordered jail officials to allow Kejriwal to carry these goods in case of a sudden drop in his sugar levels.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Chief Minister awoke early and was served breakfast and tea at 6:40 a.m. “After an early lunch, he will have to go back to his cell at 12 noon and have to stay there till 3 pm,” stated one of the insiders.

Kejriwal was transported to Tihar jail on Monday afternoon following the completion of his Enforcement Directorate custodial detention. The ED accused the Delhi Chief Minister of being the “kingpin” of the suspected scam, claiming that the AAP leader had offered “evasive replies” and hidden facts crucial to the probe. The court has remanded Kejriwal with a 15 days judicial custody lasting till April 15.

In 2014, the AAP leader was detained in Tihar jail after refusing to pay a Rs 10,000 bail in a slander lawsuit filed against him by BJP politician Nitin Gadkari.

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh are the other AAP leaders presently in Tihar.

Kejriwal’s presence in Tihar Jail has attracted significant media attention, with reporters stationed outside the facility to cover his activities. However, jail officials have stated that Kejriwal will be treated like any other inmate and will not receive any special privileges.







