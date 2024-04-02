‘Congress Wants Anarchy In India’: PM Modi Blasts Opposition At Uttarakhand Rally

PM Modi also said that more development work has been done in Uttarakhand over the last 10 years than in the 50-60 years before that.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, claiming that the opposition party was frustrated after being out of power for a decade and wants to push India towards anarchy and instability.

In a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi’s speech at the INDIA bloc maha rally in Ramlila Maidan, PM Modi said, “After staying out of power for just 10 years, they (Congress) have started talking about igniting fire in India.”

Gandhi in his address at the March 31 Ramlila Maidan rally in Delhi had warned people India would be on fire and the country would remain the same if the BJP comes to power for a third term.

‘Congress wants India divided’

Without naming Gandhi, Modi said the Congress does not have faith in democracy anymore and wants to push India towards anarchy and instability.

The Prime Minister also alleged that the opposition party wanted to divide the country.

“This time don’t let them be in the field. Will you punish such people?” he asked people at the rally.

“In Karnataka, a Congress leader spoke about dividing the country into two parts. Shouldn’t those who talk about dividing the country be punished? Instead of punishing him, the Congress gave their leader an election ticket,” Modi said.

‘Action action corrupt will continue’

Addressing the mega election rally in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur city, Modi officially sounded the Lok Sabha poll BJP’s bugle in the state and blasted the Congress for “defending corrupt people”.

“We say ‘Bhrashtachar hatao’. But they say ‘Bhrashtachar ko bachao,” PM Modi said while also promising “bigger action” against corruption in his third term.

“Only a few months are left for our third term to begin and in this third term there will be even bigger action against corruption,” he asserted, adding that the action against the corrupt will go on and he cannot be deterred by threats and abuses.

“Don’t you think the corrupt should go to jail. The corrupt are threatening and abusing me. But they can’t deter me. Action against each one of the corrupt will continue,” Modi said.

The prime minister’s remarks come amid opposition onslaught against the ruling party in the wake of arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and JMM leader Hemant Soren.

‘Will make India 3rd largest economy, Modi’s guarantee’

Asking people to further strengthen him, Modi said he has guaranteed making India the third biggest economy in the world in his third term.

Modi’s guarantee means fulfilment of the guarantee, he said.

Modi also said that more development work has been done in Uttarakhand over the last 10 years than in the 50-60 years before that.

“Development happens when the intentions are right. Right intentions lead to good results,” the prime minister added.

(With PTI inputs)







