Ascendion Named Among India’s Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2023

Ascendion, a leading provider of digital engineering services, has been recognized among Indias Best Workplaces™ in Health and Wellness 2023, by GPTW. This prestigious recognition was awarded to Ascendion on the 19th of March 2024, in Mumbai.

Ascendion named among Indias Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2023

Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture. This recognition for Indias Great Place to Work in Health and Wellness acknowledges organizations that excel in providing a positive work environment for their employees. By creating a healthy workplace environment that prioritizes both physical and psychosocial well-being, the research looks at organizations that empower their employees to thrive. This extends beyond the four walls of an office, encompassing organizational culture, support systems, and a genuine commitment to psychological safety, flexibility, and fostering innovation.

“Ascendion has been built with a vision to be inclusive, accessible to all and a safe place to work. This recognition is a big win for the culture we have developed and continue to live by. This could not have been possible without the efforts of every single Ascender, who makes it a healthy work environment,” says Prakash Balasubramanian, Executive Vice President, Engineering Services, Ascendion.

“This badge of honor is a testament of Ascender validation for all that we have created, the culture we have carefully built, and thrive on working. Our willingness to build this every day to enhance the work culture for our tribe and to recruit like-minded talent has got us this far. Our employees recognize and appreciate the efforts we are making to make Ascendion a truly great place to work. We will continue to champion the cause of an equitable workplace for all,” explains Sangeeta Shetty, Senior Director, Human Resources, Ascendion.

The institute is focused on recognizing companies offering accessibility, focusing on actionable steps for individual wellbeing. Excellent workplaces prioritize employee well-being as both a moral obligation and a strategic advantage for the business. Through a unique wellbeing index, this exercise acknowledges the individuals well-being journey and the well-being of the broader population of 140 crore minds.

About Ascendion

Ascendion is a leading provider of AI-first software engineering services. Our applied AI, software engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation capabilities accelerate innovation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey. In addition to our remote/hybrid workforce, we have 30 offices across the U.S., India, and Mexico. We are committed to building technology powered by Generative AI with an inclusive workforce, service to our communities, and a vibrant culture.

For more information, please go to www.ascendion.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

For more information, visit, www.greatplacetowork.in.