‘Disrepute To Entire Legal Fraternity’: SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Against Attacked On Gaurav Bhatia

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue of manhandling and snatching the band of Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia in Noida court yesterday. The apex court issued a notice and called it a serious matter. Gaurav Bhatia reportedly had his band snatched inside a district court where lawyers were observing a strike. The SCBA letter to the local bar association notes,”Mr. Gaurav Bhatia readily agreed to adjourn the matter and thereafter the matter was duly adjourned…In the presence of District and Sessions Judge a lawyer misbehaved and snatched the band.”The Association said that it ‘strongly condemns the unprofessional and illegal act’ that has brought “disrepute to the entire legal fraternity.”

“The Supreme Court Bar Association urges the Executive Committee of Janpad Dewani and Faujdari Bar Association Gautam Budh Nagar to identify the said lawyer, put him to notice and take strict against the concerned lawyer.”

The apex court also directed the District Judge, Gautam Budh Nagar to ensure that the CCTV footage of the incident is in safe custody pending further orders and to submit a report on the incident.

