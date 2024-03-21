The EC has also directed for transfer of SSP Bathinda in Punjab and SP Sonitpur in Assam in view of their kinship or familial association with the elected political representatives.

BREAKING: EC Transfers DMs, Top Officials Of THESE Five States Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued transfer orders for non-cadre officers holding leadership positions as District Magistrates (DM) and Superintendents of Police (SP) in four states – Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha, and West Bengal. In a bid to maintain neutrality and prevent any perceived bias, the officers to be transferred are SPs of Chhota Udaipur and Ahmedabad Rural districts in Gujarat. SSPs of Pathankot, Fazilka, Jalandhar Rural and Malerkotla districts in Punjab. DM of Dhenkanal and SPs of Deogarh and Cuttack Rural in Odisha and DM of Purba Medinipur, Jhargram, Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum districts of West Bengal. Additionally, the Commission has also directed for transfer of SSP Bathinda in Punjab and SP Sonitpur in Assam in view of their kinship or familial association with the elected political representatives.

The ECI has directed all respective state governments to promptly transfer non-encadred officers from their current roles as DMs and SPs/SSPs. This directive aims to dispel any concerns regarding the impartiality of the administration and ensure a fair electoral process. State governments are required to submit a compliance report to the Commission without delay.

The officers to be transferred are:

Gujarat – SP of Chhota Udaipur and Ahmedabad Rural districts Punjab – SSP of Pathankot, Fazilka, Jalandhar Rural and Malerkotla districts Odisha – DM of Dhenkanal and SPs of Deogarh and Cuttack Rural districts West Bengal – DM of Purba Medinipur, Jhargram, Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum districts Assam – SP of Sonitpur

Earlier on March 18, in a decisive move towards upholding the principles of free, fair and transparent elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued orders for the removal of Home Secretaries in six states namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.







