Satyamev Jayate: Atishi Marlena After Supreme Court Granted Bail To Sanjay Singh In Delhi Excise Policy Case

Earlier, in the morning session the bench had asked Raju to take instructions on whether the ED needed further custody of Singh.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Admi Party Leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case. Hailing the top court’s verdict, senior party leader Atishi Marlena took to Twitter and wrote “Satyamev Jayate”. To recall, Sanjay Singh was arrested last October in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Singh was granted bail by the top court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale. The Enforcement Directorate said it has no objection if Singh is given bail in the case.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also reacted to Supreme Court’s verdict and said “Today’s day will be considered as a great milestone in the Indian democracy. Supreme Court’s three-judge bench gave bail to Sanjay Singh…Where is the money trail in all this?”

#WATCH | On Supreme Court granted bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, “Today’s day will be considered as a great milestone in the Indian democracy. Supreme Court’s three-judge bench gave bail to Sanjay Singh…Where is the money trail in all this?…” pic.twitter.com/rs0VzFanpp — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

The bench said the AAP leader can continue with his political activities but cannot make any statements with regard to the case.

His release comes at a time when the AAP is grappling with a leadership vacuum ahead of the Lok Sabha polls which are set to begin on April 19.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia are lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the case.

The bench said Singh will remain out on bail during the course of the entire trial and that the terms and conditions for the bail will be fixed by the special court.

During the post-lunch session, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, said he has taken instructions from the probe agency and it has no objections if Singh is enlarged on bail.

“I am making the statement without going into the merits of the case and keeping all the rights and contentions open,” he said.

Taking note of the statement, the bench ordered, “In the morning session ASG SV Raju was asked to obtain instructions. He states they have no objections if Sanjay Singh is released on bail in proceedings arising out of the FIR…In view of the statement made, we allow the present appeal and direct that Sanjay Singh be released on bail during pendency of trial on terms and conditions set by the trial court.”

The bench said the concession of bail granted to Singh will not be treated as “precedent”. Consequently this bail order may not be of much help to other jailed AAP leaders, including Kejriwal.

The top court was hearing Singh’s plea for bail and an appeal challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case.

The bench told Raju that no money has been recovered from his possession and the Rs 2 crore bribe allegations can be tested in the trial.

Raju said he will respond to the submissions of Singh against his arrest and remand in the post-lunch session.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Singh, said the AAP leader was arrested on the basis of approver Dinesh Arora, who in the tenth statement recorded before the agency has named him.

Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4 last year.







