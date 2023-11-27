The new name ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’ and the tagline Arogyam Paraman Dhanam’ should replace the existing title Ayushman Bharat—Health and Wellness Centre’ across all operationalised AB-HWCs. – Ayushman Bharat Centres: Centre Renames Health And Wellness Centres As Ayushman Arogya Mandir
