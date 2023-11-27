National

Ayushman Bharat Centres: Centre Renames Health And Wellness Centres As Ayushman Arogya Mandir

The new name ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’ and the tagline Arogyam Paraman Dhanam’ should replace the existing title Ayushman Bharat—Health and Wellness Centre’ across all operationalised AB-HWCs. – Ayushman Bharat Centres: Centre Renames Health And Wellness Centres As Ayushman Arogya Mandir

