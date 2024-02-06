Bajaj Markets Collaborates with Rupicard to Offer a Secured Credit Card

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv has partnered with one of India’s leading credit card issuers – Rupicard. They are focused on making credit cards accessible to every Indian, irrespective of their location, income, or credit history.

FD-backed Rupicard now on Bajaj Markets!

One can find the Rupicard credit card on Bajaj Markets. This FD-backed credit card comes with several exclusive perks that make it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced card users. Here are some of the benefits of this card:

Credit score builder card backed by RBI

Simple, transparent, and lifetime-free

0.5% Lifetime cashback rewards

Up to 45-day free credit period

Instant cash withdrawals at ATMs

Up to 7% interest per annum on FD

No credit score or income proof needed

Those looking to get started on their credit card journey or those looking to get more out of spends can apply for this card. One just needs to book an FD, complete their VKYC & get the guaranteed credit card through the Bajaj Markets app or website. Here are some of the advantages of getting the Rupicard secured credit card on the app or website:

100% digital process

Zero documentation

Instant card issuance

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”.

A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering, and Cloud Services.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.