‘Bharat Ka Beta Modi…’: BJP Launches New Campaign Song For Lok Sabha Election – WATCH

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday launched the party’s new campaign song “Bharat ka beta Modi chala Bharat ka maan badhane ko” for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party posted a video on its social media handles and said the song mirrors the feelings of the entire nation. “From every corner of the nation, people from diverse backgrounds, speaking in every language are saying one thing in unison – our collective dreams have taken flight!…”

The song has been sung in 12 different languages and showcases the people coming together on their diversity while portraying the essential unity of the nation.

The video shows Indian citizens singing the song in various launguages. The song also cuts to videos of PM Modi’s meetings with world leaders at various forums, including the G20 Summit which India hosted in September. At the end of the song, thousands of people come together to form a giant collage representing the unifying force of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.







