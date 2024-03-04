Big Blow To Congress in Gujrat! Arjun Modhwadia Resigns, Says Party Lost Connect With People

Home

Big Blow To Congress in Gujarat! Arjun Modhwadia Resigns, Says Party Lost Connect With People

New Delhi: In a massive setback for the Congress party, senior leader Arjun Modhwadia on Monday resigned from the party. In a scathing letter to the party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge, Arjun Modhwadia said that the Congress party has failed to understand the sentiments of the people. He also slammed the party’s stance on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

“Prabhu Ram is not just Pujaniya to Hindus, but he is the Aastha of Bharat. Declining the invitation to witness pran pratishtha mahotsav has hurt the sentiments of the people of India. Congress as a party failed to assess the sentiments of the people.”

“To further distract and humiliate this pious occasion, Rahul Gandhi attempted to create the ruckus in Assam which further angered our party cadres and citizens of Bharat,” the letter further wrote.

Modhwadia had come out against the party’s decision in January to not attend pran pratishta ceremony in Ayodhya.

“Since my dissent, I have met scores of people who were offended in the manner in which the Congress insulted Lord Ram by boycotting the Mahotsav in Ayodhya,” he said.

He added that in the last few year he had found himself “helpless to contribute to the people of my district Porbandar and the state of Gujarat”.

“Hence it is with a heavy heart that I am resigning from all positions of the Congress, a party with which I have been associated for the last 40 years and given my entire life for,” the former LoP said.







