Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Announces List Of Candidates, Check Key Names

Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Announces List Of Candidates, Check Key Names

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are round the corner and ahead of the General Elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming polls which includes the names of Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil. Apart from releasing a list for the LS Polls, BJP has also announced a list of candidates for the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. A total of fourteen candidates have been announced along with the names of their respective legislative assembly constituency. The press release is signed by the National General Secretary and Incharge, Arun Singh. Take a list at the candidates announced…

As mentioned earlier, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of candidates for the upcoming Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. The press release by BJP reads, “The Central Election Committee of the Bhartiya Janata Party has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of SIKKIM.”

Take a look at the complete list of candidates announced by BJP, along with their respective constituencies.

Upper Burtuk – Shri Dilli Ram Thapa Maneybung-Dentam – Shri Narendra Kumar Subba YOksam-Tashiding – Shri Kinjong Sherap Bhutia Yangthang – Shri Sanchaman Limboo Rinchenpong – Shri Sancho Lepcho Daramdin – Shri Phurba Dorjee Sherpa Soreng-Chakung – Shri Purna Singh Subba Salghari-Zoom – SHri PahalmanKami Barfung – Shri Tashi Dadul Bhuria Poklok-Kamrang – Shri Arjun Rai Gnathang-Machong – Shri Sangey Gyatso Bhutia Arithag – Shri Udai Gurung Kabi-Lugchok – Shri Ugen Nedup Bhutia Sangha – Shri Tseten Tashi Bhutia

Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Candidates List

Congress, recently announced its first list of 18 candidates for the Sikkim Assembly polls. As per the list, Kamal Lepcha is going to contest from Yoksam-Tashiding assembly constituency, Mangal Subba from Yangthang Assembly seat, NB Gurung from Maneybung constituency. Complete list can be checked below..

Congress releases the first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Sikkim Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/EfpaV3Sc10 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

Speaking about the Sikkim Lok Sabha Elections 2024, take a look at all the important dates..

No of PCs going to poll 12

Issue of Notification: 20-03-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 27-03-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 28-03-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 30-03-2024

Date of Poll: 19-04-2024

Counting of Votes: 02-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024







