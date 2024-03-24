Naveen Jindal, Two Time Congress’s Kurukshetra MP, Joins BJP

He has been named BJP candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

New Delhi: Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal being welcomed as he joins BJP, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Naveen Jindal Joins BJP: Noted industrialist and a former Congress Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Kurukshetra, Haryana Naveen Jindal, on Sunday announced his resignation from the party.

Naveen Jindal posted on X: “मैंने 10 वर्ष कांग्रेस पार्टी के कुरुक्षेत्र के सांसद के रूप में संसद में प्रतिनिधित्व किया | मैं कांग्रेस नेतृत्व और तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री Dr मनमोहन सिंह जी का धन्यवाद करता हूँ । आज मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे रहा हूं @kharge (I represented the Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party. @kharge).”

In another post on X he said: मैं माननीय प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी के नेतृत्व, माननीय श्री अमित शाह जी व पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री नड्डा जी के मार्गदर्शन में आज भारतीय जनता पार्टी में शामिल हो गया हूं @narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda @mlkhattar @NayabSainiBJP (I have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Honorable Shri Amit Shah Ji and the guidance of the party’s National President Shri Nadda Ji. @narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda @mlkhattar @NayabSainiBJP.)”

He joined the BJP at its Delhi office in the presence of its general secretary Vinod Tawde and has been named BJP candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

Jindal said the country has progressed under Modi’s leadership in the last 10 years and many historic steps such as the abrogation of Article 370 have been taken. The dream of having a Ram temple in Ayodhya has also been realised, said the former Congress MP.

“Naveen Jindal’s presence in the party will help the government’s agenda of boosting the country’s economy and prosperity,” said Vinod Tawde adding that the Jindal Steel chairperson has a keen interest in sports and education as well.

Jindal said he wants to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Naveen Jindal represented the Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha for two terms (2004-2014). However, he lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Raj Kumar Saini in the 2014 national elections and was not fielded by the Congress in 2019.

