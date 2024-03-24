BJP Fields Abhijeet Gangopadhyay From Tamluk Days After Resigning As Calcutta HC Judge

Home

The Tamluk seat has been a stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress, as the party has held it since the 2009 election.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s Lok Sabha candidates list: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its fifth list of 111 for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who stepped down as judge earlier this month and joined the Saffron party, secured a BJP Lok Sabha ticket.

The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, dropping three sitting MPs, including Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey. According to a list of nominees released by the party in New Delhi, Choubey, who was elected from Buxar for the second consecutive term in 2019, was replaced by Mithilesh Tiwari, a senior BJP leader and a former MLA.

The party also dropped its incumbent MPs Chedi Paswan and Ajay Kumar Nishad from Sasaram and Muzaffarpur constituencies respectively.

The BJP fielded former MLA Shivesh Ram for Sasaram, while Raj Bhushan Nishad, a greenhorn in the Lok Sabha polls, would contest the Muzaffarpur seat on a party ticket. Vivek Thakur, a Rajya Sabha member, was fielded from Nawada, where the BJP would be contesting this time, instead of its ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). All the remaining 14 candidates are sitting MPs, who will seek re-election from their respective seats.

Union ministers R K Singh, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai will seek re-election from Ara, Begusarai and Ujiarpur Lok Sabha seats respectively. Former union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad was renominated from Patna Sahib, Radha Mohan Singh from Purvi Champaran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Saran and Ram Kripal Yadav from Patliputra.







