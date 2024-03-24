BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra From Basirhat

BJP has released its fifth list of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. In a strategic move, the saffron party has fielded Sandeshkhali victim Rekha Patra from Basirhat.

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday has released its fifth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The list consists of 111 candidates who will fight the general elections from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. In a strategic move, the saffron party has fielded Rekha Patra, one of the victims of Sandeshkhali, from West Bengal’s Basirhat.

BJP releases 5th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nityanand Rai to contest from Ujiarpur.

Giriraj Singh from Begusarai.

Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib.

Kangana Ranaut from Mandi.

Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra.

Sita Soren from Dumka.

BJP has fielded MP Raju Bista, who supersedes former foreign secretary Harvardharn Shringla, from Darjeeling. Raj Mata Amrita Roy has been fielded against TMC’s Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar.

The saffron party has fielded Turncoat MP Arjun Singh from Barrackpore, Dilip Ghosh’s seat has been changed from Midnapore and he will lock horns from Burdwan-Durgapur against TMC’s Kirti Azad.

Agnimitra Paul has been fielded from Ghosh’s seat – Midnapore. Ex-Justice Abhijit Ganguly will contest from Tamluk.

The Sandeshkhali Case:

In the Sandeshkhali region, a controversial scenario took root when many local women pointed the finger of blame at Shahjahan Sheikh, a TMC leader, and his companions. The group was accused of violent behavior and the illegal seizure of properties. The roots of this drama can be traced back to a hostile encounter between Enforcement Directorate officials and an unruly crowd during a search of Sheikh’s property as part of a ration fraud investigation.

Following these events, women from the Sundarban island came forward with allegations of sexual assault and other forms of abuse by Sheikh and his pack, stating that the abuse had been enduring for a notable duration. The public was outraged, leading to TMC’s decision to put Sheikh on temporary leave. Even after his suspension, Sheikh slipped away from the grasp of law enforcement until the High Court stepped in, mandating his appearance.

The Calcutta High Court took an additional decision, directing the West Bengal state government to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).







