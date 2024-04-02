BJP Releases List Of 112 Candidates, Check Full List Here

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: As per the list, the BJP has fielded Jayanta Kumar Sarangi from Puri, Prakash Chandra Sethi from Cuttack Sadar,

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: BJP Releases List Of 142 Candidates | Check Full List Here

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: With just a few days left for the Assembly Elections to start in Odisha, the BJP on Tuesday released its list of 112 candidates for the upcoming polls. As per the list, the BJP has fielded Jayanta Kumar Sarangi from Puri, Prakash Chandra Sethi from Cuttack Sadar, and Jagannath Pradhan from Bhubaneswar Central. The list says Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal will fight from Chandabali, and Manoj Kumar Mehar will fight from Junagarh.

As per the announcement from the EC, the Assembly elections in Odisha will be held in four phases on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1. After the elections, the assembly poll results will be declared on June 4.

BJP releases its list of candidates for the Odisha Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/xFWGlikFpL — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

In the 2019 elections, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured a comfortable victory with 112 out of 147 seats, while BJP and Congress managed to secure 23 and nine seats respectively.

The EC earlier had said that for the first phase, the nominations can be filed till April 25 and candidature can be withdrawn till April 29. Then, in the second phase, the dates include May 3 and May 6, while in phase three, the dates are May 6 and May 9. In the last phase, the candidates can file nominations till May 14, and the last date is May 17.

It should be noted that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2019 assembly elections secured a comfortable victory with 112 out of 147 seats, while BJP and Congress just secured 23 and nine seats respectively.

Odisha has 147 assembly seats and a party needs at least 74 seats to form the government in the state. This time, the tenure of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will end on 24 June 2024.







